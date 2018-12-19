HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A lot of Holyoke residents headed to city hall Wednesday night to speak out against a plans to increase the size of gas lines across the city.
They argued it goes against the goal of becoming a renewable energy city.
The city council's development and government relations sub-committee voted down a resolution opposing the expansion of gas infrastructure on the Holyoke, West Springfield line.
This comes despite an effort by residents to speak out in hopes of encouraging increased development and implementeation of renewable and clean energy sources.
"Climate change is real, Columbia Gas proposal for a six mile pipeline in our city is backwards," said Pearl Manus.
One Holyoke resident Western Mass News spoke with is a member of neighbor to neighbor.
The action group spoke out against a propsal to replace the current gas lines with larger lines.
Jim Lovell is with Holyoke Gas and Electric. He said that the project is necessary because the current gas pipeline is too small and can't meet customer demand.
Lovell said no new lines would be added and instead, they would be replacing eight inch lines with a 16 inch lines.
He added that it would cost $2.3 million and take a year to complete. He warns if it the plan doesn't go through, gas rates will increase, but not everyone is on board.
Jacqueline Velez has lived in Holyoke for three and a half years.
"I think we can work together for a solution, an alternative to this pipeline," said Velez.
Residents who spoke out tonight told Western Mass News that they need to take into consideration the impact the project could have on the environment.
"The IPCC said we have 12 years to overhaul every aspect of civilization in order to avoid catastrophic climate change, and more fossil fuel infrastructure is the opposite of that," said Eric Tonesmeier of Holyoke.
Many also don't want to see a repeat of the September gas explosions in the Merrimack Valley.
"These are events that will continue more and more as we continue to build more pipeline and rely on natural gas," said Manus.
Lovell said he understands resident's concerns, but that safety will always be a top priority and that there will be more oversight moving forward.
The resolution, although turned down by the sub-committee, will now move on to the full council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.