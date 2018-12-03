CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We're following breaking news in Chicopee where an officer shot an alleged home invasion suspect this evening.
Chicopee Police officer Mike Wilk told Western Mass News the reported home invasion took place on Plante Circle around 7 p.m.
Wilk said a pursuit ensued between the suspects and police towards 203 Center Street where the officer had to discharge their firearm.
We're told the suspect was taken to the hospital for treatment. There's no word on the extent of their injuries at this time.
Neighbors who heard the incident unfold are still shaken up.
"It's very scary and very nerve-wracking, and I have a child walking around here. You never know the people, you just never know," said Chicopee resident Sandra Cyr.
"At some point during their investigation a foot pursuit happened with the alleged suspects. Officers pulled up and one of our officers had to discharge his firearm," said Wilk.
Wilk noted he was unsure of how many shots were fired, but did note all officers are ok.
"You never know what's going to happen day to day. You can't take life for granted. You just have to be very careful," Cyr added.
Drivers should avoid the area while police have closed Center Street between South and Union Streets.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story on-air and online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.