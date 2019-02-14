SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Friends of the Homeless shelter is the largest emergency shelter in western Massachusetts.
One homeless guest approached Western Mass News months ago with concerns about the shelter's treatment of the people who stay there routinely.
"Before today, everybody's intimidated. There's so many arbitrary laws every day," said one guest.
The guest asked Western Mass News not to identify her for fear of retaliation from the employees at Friends of the Homeless on Worthington Street in Springfield.
"Just because they're homeless they get to be spoken to like they're aint worth nothing?" asked the homeless guest.
Another guest inside the shelter was too nervous to share their story either on or off the record and asked her with finding Western Mass News and contacting us for help
"The lady that works there the janitor came to me very unprofessional. Effin' Puerto Rican this, effin' Puerto Rican that. The staff told me that's the second time she's done it, why is she still holding a job in that facility?" said the guest.
She said an incident where a staff member misplaced their keys made shelter residents feel violated.
"The keys, the staff member put them down and they were nowhere to be found after that so everybody got searched their person, everything got searched," the guest added.
"They were not allowed to go to the bathroom. They took their bathroom rights away. If you don't like it here, you can sleep outside nd kicking people out because they challenge their intelligence," the guest continued.
Friends of the Homeless initially denied a request to comment on this story.
After seeing our promotional video for the story, the CEO of Clincial Support Options, Friends of the Homeless' parent organization stepped forward
"Shelter by nature being an emergency shelter can be chaotic and even the best of situations," said Karin Jeffers, President and CEO of Clinical and Support Options.
Jeffers said the key incident wasn't brought to her attention, and said it's not unusual to search guests if a staff member feels there's a safety risk.
"It certainly is nothing that's done with will any kind of mal intent or maliciousness behind it," Jeffers added.
"Restricting basic human rights like bathroom access and things like that is not something that's a policy here Friends of the Homeless. If anybody ever had a bad experience, we would hope that they would bring that to directly our attention so that we could immediately address something like that," Jeffers continued.
One agency who advocates for the homeless claims restricting guests from Friends of the Homeless is a recurring problem.
"Sometimes it can be as simple as standing up for themselves, and staff doesn't care for that. Somtimes they're dealing with people who have addiction and mental health issues," said Liz Bewsee, Housing and Economic Justice Organizer for Arise for Social Justice.
In Massachusetts there are two kinds of shelters: there are those required by law to take in all children and pregnant women who come to their door, and facilities like F.O.H.
According to the Massachusetts Department of Housing and Community Development, those that house individuals have no state requirement to shelter every person that seeks help.
"A person will go into Worthington Street, get ready to login, they pull out their folder and say no, you're banned. But they never say for how long, they never say for what reason," Bewsee noted.
"There is not a hard-and-fast rubric, but there are guidelines that we use again primarily around expectations that help everybody maintain safety," Jeffers added.
"A staff person can certainly recommend to their supervisors or managers based on the experience that they had. Each and every case is filed an incident report and its reviewed by management," said Jeffers.
Jeffers said the shelter will take in guests who show up intoxicated. Bewsee contends the problems that often accompany addiction make those guests easier to restrict.
"Worthington Street was supposed to help save lives, and it does when they're easy lives to save. If they're people that have real issues they're more likely to be banned than anybody else," Bewsee added.
"There's people battling abuse, or drugs, different situations. But yeah at the same time they're probably better off in the streets," the guest added.
Western Mass News reached out to several other agencies who place homeless people in shelters.
Several denied requests for comment because they frequently work with Friends of the Homeless and said participating in this story could adversely affect their clients.
