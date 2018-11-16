ORANGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Four people have been displaced following a 3-Alarm house fire in Orange, the fire department reports.
Firefighters were called to the scene on High Street at about 4:45 p.m. Friday.
According to Orange Fire Chief, James Young there was smoke showing from all the windows of the house when they arrived. Heavy fire was also engulfing the front entrance way.
One person was home at the time and they were able to make it out safely, Young confirms.
The fire itself was located in the basement and had extended into the floors and walls.
Firefighters from Orange as well as firefighters from several surrounding communities who had responded for mutual aid, were able to put out the flames...but there was extensive smoke and water damage as a result.
Young says a cat also died in the fire.
Authorities in Orange closed a section of North Main Street while fire crews worked the scene for several hours before clearing out around 9 p.m.
As far as the cause, Young tells Western Mass News the fire originated right over the boiler in the basement.
They have determined the steam boiler malfunctioned igniting nearby combustibles.
The Orange Fire Department would like to remind folks that when it gets cold, to please keep heating systems properly cleaned and maintained.
Luckily, no injuries to any people or firefighters were reported.
We're told the home did have working smoke detectors.
