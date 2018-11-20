SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Five adults and three dogs were able to escape unharmed when part of their home in Springfield went up in flames Tuesday night.
Dennis Leger, Executive Aid to the Springfield Fire Commissioner told Western Mass News crews arrived to the home on 54 Ridgewood Place around 9:13 p.m.
Leger said the fire started on the second floor and extended to the attic, causing structural damage to both those areas and the roof.
Water and smoke damage was also reported along the first floor.
Luckily, no injuries were reported and at this time the Red Cross is helping those residents find another place to stay.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad.
