SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Since an investigation into Russian meddling back in the 2016 election, there is cause for concern over hacking our polling system.
However, what exactly has been done to protect the American voice?
"There is always some risk, certainly. I think that's a real concern," said Julie Walsh.
Western Mass News took a hard look at the risks of hacking and potential for equipment malfunctions.
Julie Walsh, a Political Science expert from American International College explains more.
"It's also about voters confidence in the system. If voters don't feel there is adequate security, they are going to lose trust in the system," Walsh noted.
The Brennan Center for Justice said that the country has done little to safeguard the voting system.
They said it boils down to two major areas of concern: replacing voting machines that are vulnerable to attack and post-election audits.
"There may come a time where they are able to minimize the security risk to computers, but we're not there yet," Walsh explained.
The Brennan Center for Justice reports:
"While the lifespan of any electronic voting machine varies, systems over a decade old are far more likely to need to be replaced, for both security and reliability reasons."
Older machines are more likely to use outdated software and sometimes there may not be security patches made to correct any issues.
Communities may also not be able to replace critical hardware because of incompatibility.
In Hampden County, there are a number of communities that have aging equipment.
Springfield's equipment is 14 years old, and they said the tabulator has tamper-resistant seals to detect unauthorized activity.
They receive regular maintenance and plan to procure new equipment in the next two years.
Wilbraham uses equipment over 20 years old and plan on purchasing new machines in the near future, and
Holyoke's is about 25 years old and they told Western Mass News they test every machine ahead of elections.
They have also submitted requests for funding for new equipment, but have not been successful in obtaining the money and add they remain hopeful to buy replacements in the near future.
Over in Hampshire County, Williamsburg is between 17 and 18 years old, and said they have will be buying new machines after the new year.
In Franklin County, Shelburne uses equipment that is 12 years old and said they keep the equipment secure.
Gill uses equipment that is 13 years old and said they keep the machines under lock and key.
While the state may not require them to do so, they will be performing an audit of their results because of concerns over hacking.
Some said that if polling equipment is not hooked up to the internet it's not at risk.
The office of the secretary of the Commonwealth said that the tabulators are not connected to the internet.
The good news is Massachusetts does not use the modems.
"The one thing that is good about Massachusetts is that there is a paper trail," Walsh added.
Due to the hard copy, "they match the paper ballot to what the machine is saying. Hopefully if there was such a problem, that would expose it," Walsh noted.
Western Mass News reached out to the office of the secretary of state who said they certify equipment before use.
The state applied for an election security grant from the federal government and have already begun using that funding to strengthen their cyber security.
To take a look at the type of equipment used in your community, CLICK HERE.
