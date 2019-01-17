AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSH) -- A winter storm is expected to hit on the same day the Patriots play in the AFC Championship game.
The game will starts Sunday evening at the tail end of the storm. But for people getting their food orders for the playoff matchup, restaurants hope they don't get scared off by the weather.
EB's in Agawam is a staple for game day foods. Their phones have been ringing off the hook for orders of wings and pizzas on gameday.
"We had a meeting about if we should cut back, and we decided to go full steam ahead. I think people are going to be staying in and I think if they are in they are watching the game. If they are in and not watching the game there is not much else to do but eat," said Ed Borgatti, Owner of EB's in Agawam.
Every playoff weekend EB's does well with food orders, but with the Patriots playing right in the middle of a major snow event for our area, they anticipate the way people are getting their food may be different.
"I'm actually optimistic that its going to be pretty much the same. People are going to be home watching the game. We are going to do more takeout obviously. They will venture out to get their food," Borgatti continued.
Borgatti told Western Mass News they will still offer their delivery service despite the road conditions, and their drviers are ready to take on the snow.
"My drivers are great, I'll have three drivers on that are experienced we will be good," Borgatti noted.
At the end of the day, if its an AFC Championship game, or a snow storm, New Englanders are pretty experienced in both.
"It's New England and this is how we roll in New England. It'll be great," Borgatti added.
The game kicks off at 6:40 p.m. on CBS3, and stay with Western Mass News on-air and online for the latest on snow coverage so you know the best time to head out and get your game day foods!
