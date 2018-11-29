SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As we approach Christmas, the State Fire Marshal is offering some tips on how to protect your Christmas tree.

The warning comes as the Fire Chief in North Brookfield believes a house fire this morning could have been caused by an electrical issue in the area where a tree was.

State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said one of the best ways to prevent a Christmas tree fire is to water it every day, you don't want it getting dried up.

Ostroskey adds that it's important to place your tree away from heating sources like fireplaces, woodstoves or radiators.

You should also turn off the tree when leaving your house or going to sleep, maybe use a timer so you don't forget.

Ostroskey also said don't put your tree in front of a door that may need to be used as an exit in case of a fire.

The U.S. Fire Administration said one quarter of home Christmas tree fires are caused by electrical problems and these types of fires are usually pretty serious.

The State Fire Marshal also reminds people to throw away their Christmas trees after the holiday to prevent any future fires.