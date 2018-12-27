SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Now that the holiday season is coming to a close, that means people have plenty of trash and recycling to do.
But what can you put in the blue bin?
If you've driven down Donbray Road in Springfield, you'll see a line of trash and recycling cans, some of which are overflowing from presents unwrapped this Christmas.
It's the same scenario on several other Springfield streets including Martel Road, Frank Street, Northbranch Parkway, Sparrow Road, and Pigeon Drive.
The reason for all those overflowing bins boils down to the fact that Christmas fell on a Tuesday.
Now, pickups for some in Springfield are delayed until Saturday.
So when that day comes, what can go in the recycling bin?
The Department of Public Works said that cardboard is fine. Just remember to remove the tape.
Plastic containers under two gallons in size are fine, gift bags, wrap, and tissue paper. If it has foil or glitter, that’s a no-no, and the same goes for greeting cards.
Neither can ribbons and bows, and also packing peanuts, styrofoam, or the lights on your tree.
If you hosted a holiday party let this be your warning, dirty paper plates and cups can’t be recycled.
On a windy day, try to prevent an overstuffed recycling bin so those items stay inside instead of bein scattered on the ground.
