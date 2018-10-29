SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The man arrested in the deadly Pittsburgh synagogue shooting had allegedly posted anti-semitic statements on social media.
In light of this, police are telling people at home that even with social media it's important if you see something that doesn’t seem right, say something.
When you’re on social media and scrolling past people you haven't talked to in years, it can seem easy to keep scrolling when they say something inappropriate or harassing.
Police are telling people at home, don’t keep scrolling and report it to them.
Robert Bowers, the man police say shot and killed 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue on Saturday had allegedly posted on social media that Jews should 'get out or leave', but police said nothing was reported to authorities about these posts.
Threatening social media posts are not to be ignored.
Social media posts are something the Springfield Police Department said they get tips about daily.
"Quite often a few times a week. From marijuana, or guns being sold online, to potential school threats," said Ryan Walsh, spokesperson for Springfied Police.
Every tip they get, they check out.
"Our detectives and crime analysis teams together investigate any potential threat via social media," Walsh noted.
Even though many people might feel like they don’t know the person well enough to say something, or feel like they don’t want to get involved, you can report anonymously and it could save a life.
"If you see something, say something. The easiest thing with our department is to send it in a private message to our Facebook page and our team will see that and pass it along to our real time crime analysis who can do a deep dive into it or our detectives," Walsh explained.
If the information you give is better suited for the FBI or another agency, the police will help you get in contact with them or even send it along for you.
