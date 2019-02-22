LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Ludlow community continues to mourn the loss of two young children who were killed in a three-car accident this week.
In a tragic loss such as the one that occurred Wednesday afternoon, local health specialist told Western Mass News that talking with your children about a situation like this is important.
"It's really about being open to ask questions," said Katelyn Manewich at the Mental Health Association in Springfield.
9-year-old Jadyn Lamas and 7-year-old Natalya Lamas are the two children who died .
"Either the child is going to be close with that person or maybe they are not as close but they know about them through classes," said Manewich.
Manewich said their are some warning signs if your child is experiencing some sort of grief.
"Just changes in their daily routine so that might be their eating habits, staying closer to you, just things like that," Manewich explained.
Manewich recommends that parents add more play time or other activities for young children.
"With younger kids I am a big believer in using art and expressing yourself through art. It could be doing some arts and crafts projects," Manewich noted.
Manewich also expressed it's important for parents to be aware of their emotions.
"It is really important for parents to be mindful about what they are giving off to their child cause their child can feed off of them and to look to them on how to react in a loss in this situation," Manewich added.
The Ludlow School Superintendent's office said their will be grief councilors on hand Monday when sutudents return from vacation.
