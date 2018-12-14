CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's official. The Hu Ke Lau will be torn down this upcoming week.
Permits to demolish the former Polynesian restaurant that sits on Memorial Drive in Chicopee were approved on Friday.
Demolition is scheduled to take place at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, December 19, according to former Hu Ke Lau General Manager, Andy Yee.
The restaurant widely known for it's Polynesian dance shows closed it's doors in early April after being open for the past 53 years.
