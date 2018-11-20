NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Hundreds lined the streets of Northampton on Tuesday to be a part of a historic day in Massachusetts.
New England opened it's doors for the start of recreational marijuana sales.
Some braced the elements and waited in line as early as 12:30 a.m. to be the first person to legally buy marijuana for recreational use.
Others told Western Mass News they drove hours and waited hours in line just to be a part of the historical day in Massachusetts.
"The first one to open in the east coast and that's amazing. It's history in the making. I'm so excited to come here, we left at 4 a.m." said Calia Diaz from Long Island.
"I mainly did it so I could see everything for the first time and be apart of history," said Southwick resident, Sarah Crepeau.
The line wrapped around the block, and with every step closer to the front excitement continued to build and build.
At around 3:15 p.m. NETA told Western Mass News they had 1,000 customers.
