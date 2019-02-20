SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A small dog found partially paralyzed in Springfield is in need of the public's help.
The staff at Thomas J. O'Connor Animal Shelter in Springfield calls the little chiuahua Emy.
Emy suffered some sort of injury, paralyzing her hind legs, but that doesn't slow down her heart or her spirit.
Emy came to Thomas J. O'Connor on January 28 very scared, and clearly not moving well.
"She was paralyzed when she came in so no real movement to the rear legs," said K-9 Rehab Specialist Erika McElwey.
No one knows exactly what happened to Emy, but a special MRI revealed she suffered a spinal cord injury.
The staff at Thomas J. O'Connor quickly jumped into action with hopes to help Emy regain any possible movement.
McElwey told Western Mass News a cold laser helps to minimize scar tissue and starts the healing process sooner.
With the help of the staff at Thomas J. O'Connor and with Emy's determination made remarkable progress.
"We were able to within a week start to bring back more of that feeling, continually seeing that day to day progression," said McElwey.
Emy will soon get a new set of wheels to help take some of the pressure off as she continues to get therapy.
"She has great potential to walk again, and if anything utilize the wheelchair. She'll be very happy and make someone a great companion," McElwey added.
As you can imagine, Emy's treatment so far is not cheap.
"We have the gift of a municipal budget which helps us keep the heat on and good things happening here. When an animal needs extraordinary treatment, behaviorally or medically, we turn to our foundation for T.J.O. animals which is funded by just generous supportive donors," said Pam Peebles, Executive Director at T.J.O.
Peebles calls the foundation a lifeline for dogs like Emy.
"I think our message is that really lifesaving amazing things happen here for many, many, countless animals," Peebles continued.
Emy will soon be available for her forever home.
Emy is getting stronger day by day but we're told she'll need just the right fit for that forever home.
T.J.O. is also looking for the public's help for donations for its foundation to help animals like Emy.
If you would like to make a donation towards their foundation, please visit the link here.
