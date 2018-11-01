HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An interfaith vigil is underway in Holyoke for the eleven people killed at a Pittsburgh synagogue.
The vigil began around 5:30 p.m. and crowds are expected to walk with candles down Maple Street to Cabot Street and go inside the congregation Sons of Zion synagogue.
Local leaders like Mayor Alex Morse are expected to speak.
It's been close to a week since a gunman, Robert Bowers, went into the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh and shot and killed eleven people.
Those in Holyoke said it's time to stop ant-semitism.
"We're not going to let this tear us apart, or tear our community apart, or tear our country apart. We need to recognize that we all share a common faith and we want to be here and support one another," said Rabbi Saul Perlmutter.
Saturday's shooting was the deadliest attack on Jews on U.S. soil.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.