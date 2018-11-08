EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An investigation by East Longmeadow detectives resulted in three men facing serious charges including child enticement and kidnapping.
East Longmeadow Police Sgt. Jason Guinipero told Western Mass News two men from Springfield, 48-year-old Raymond Corbeil and 67-year-old Kenneth Gullotti, along with 19-year-old Nathaniel Paulo from Ludlow were arrested as a result of the lengthy invesigation.
Cobeil is facing one charge of enticement of a child under 16, and Gullotti was charged with two counts of kidnapping a child and two counts of enticement of a child under 16.
As for Paulo, he was charged with nine counts of obscene matter to a minor.
Western Mass News discovered Corbeil worked at Springfield Public Schools as a facility trademan, according to a spokesperson for the district.
We're told Corbeil will be terminated from his job on Friday.
All three men have been arraigned at Palmer District Court, according to Sgt. Guinipero.
Western Mass News will have the details leading up to the investigation tonight at 10 and 11 p.m.
