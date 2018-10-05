SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The process of confirming Judge Brett Kavanaugh moved forward on Friday, but many are still asking if is he a good overall fit for the position.
The Kavanaugh hearings sparked rallies, marches, and feedback from both sides on social media.
Now, as the process moves forward, the national dialogue continues to heat up.
A week has passed since the Kavanaugh hearings came to wrap. Since then, the nation spoke out on both sides of the issue.
"I feel like he’d be a great fit. I feel like until it is proven in a court of law, I just stand beside my case of saying yeah, he’s good, he’s good for the position," said Akhmet Azizov.
With a flurry of opinions, Friday’s vote sets the stage for a final confirmation decision.
Arthur Wolf from Western New England University told Western Mass News it boils down to partisanship.
"It seems to me that the president and the republicans in the senate are putting the interest of their party ahead of the interest of the country," said Wolf.
The focus has been on sex assault misconduct allegations. But some say there are other reasons why Kavanaugh might not be the man for the job.
Wolf said former Justice John Paul Stevens had a change of heart.
"He said, I Justice Stevens supported the nomination when it was first made. He’s a very qualified judge. He’s had a good career. Then when he got to the senate, he made all these partisan comments. He said, I don’t think he’s fit to serve on the court," Wolf noted.
The vote comes after a week long FBI probe ordered by President Donald Trump.
"The information out there is incomplete. They’re really cutting short the ability to get the facts because of their partisan interests and getting Judge Kavanaugh confirmed before the midterm elections," Wolf continued.
There is still the final vote for confirmation, but the conversation will likely continue well beyond that vote.
