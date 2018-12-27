SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A day after the stock market saw and incredible surge it's back down again, and for those everyday people with investments, it's scary.
The market is very up and down this year especially this month, as this December, marks the lowest it's been since the great depression.
Now more than ever its important for people to talk to their financial advisors.
Since 2018 is coming to an end, and the stock market is becoming more volitle, it's crucial that investors are in communication with their investment advisors to make sure they are on the right path.
"They should call you and you look and see where there might be some good opportunities, and there are some companies are really oversold and there are some good buying opportunities," said Tom Manzi, Branch Manager at Wells Fargo.
Manzi told Western Mass News that stocks are discounted now, and it's a good time to buy. When there is a market spike or dip, many times it's because traders are following the trends.
"There are traders, they buy what's going up and they sell what's going down and they exhasterbate the market," Manzi explained.
For the average long term investors the market is volitle, which is why its important to discuss your best course of action.
"The average investor should be aware that especially now there are more ups and downs than in the past. The volatility has returned," Manzi continued.
Wednesday had the biggest spike in the market in history with over 1,000 points.
Half of that already dipped, and this month has been down overall.
"Year to date we are having the worst Decembers in many, many years. You buy into the long term growth prospects but you have to take the bad with the good," Manzi noted.
Any sort of investing is a gamble, but there are some sectors that Manzi is steering his clients towards.
"As sectors go we like technology, we like industrials and health care," said Manzi.
Manzi said when you talk to your financial advisor be sure to look into the long term for any investments.
