SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We're following breaking news in Springfield this evening where one person was killed and another was shot during an armed robbery at a convenience store.
Ryan Walsh, spokesperson for Springfield police said officers responded to an armed robbery around 6:45 p.m. on the 0-100 block of Knox Street at the Knox Food Market.
Walsh said the victim who was transported to Baystate is expected to survive, and the other victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Western Mass News spoke to one neighbor who did not wish to be identified, and he described the shocking moments of what he heard and saw.
He said he was inside his home when he heard at least two gun shots and rushed to the living room to shield his children, when he saw someone shot outside.
"The only thing I thought I heard was the shots. He came outside and was the only one that I could hear, screaming for help for his mom. He didn't even care about himself at the moment, he just cared about someone to help his mom," the neighbor said.
Police have released limited details about what happened, and Western Mass News is working on confirming more information.
When our crew first arrived to the scene, detectives were going door-to-door with K9s.
Drivers should avoid the area as police still have Knox Street between Dexter and Foster streets blocked off.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story with the latest information on-air and online.
