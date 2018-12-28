SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Yellow Cab is offering free rides on New Year's eve for people who live in the greater Springfield area.
As we head into the last weekend of 2018, many are finalizing their plans for New Year's Eve, and that should include a safe ride to and from the place you're ringing in the new year.
Luckily, there's a couple local companies who are stepping up to help.
"Very hectic, very busy. We put as many drivers out as we can," said Donald
For decades, Yellow Cab has been giving people a safe ride home on New Year's Eve; one of their busiest nights of the year, free of charge.
"We've given back to the community. The community gives to us all year. They keep us in business and this way we can do something, do something back and think it's a very good thing to do," said
"It's very, very popular. A lot of people take advantage of it and it's good to know that you're not getting out there and wrecking your car or somebody else's car or hurting somebody. We want to get them some safe, we really do," continued.
Yellow Cab will take anybody home on New Year's Eve if they live in the greater Springfield area, but you must your driver's license with you, and they'll only take safely home to the place that's on your license.
"I won't come up for air. It's going to be extremely busy. Every year it's like that. We pick up a lot of people, a lot of people with the free rides," added.
With MGM Springfield open for their first New Year's Eve party, King Ward said they're already taking reservations for their new door-to-door service.
A night the bus company usually isn't busy.
"It has not been very busy for us, and it’s all changing. It’s great, it’s a great deal. $20 to 30 for us to pick you up depending on the area. You got a $30 bonus and you don’t have to worry about driving," said Dennis King.
King Ward told Western Mass News they'll book as many rides as they can.
"We have two 14 passengers. We have two of the Toyota mini vans. We’re actually in the process of buying two more, we're ready to go," said King.
For more information on contacting Yellow Cab call 413-739-9999 or to schedule a ride to MGM with King Ward, call 413-593-3939.
