City officials announced lane closures will be in place at a Springfield intersection for several days in order for crews to repair a broken water main.

At around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning, the break occurred along an 8 inch water main near the intersection of State and Maple Streets.

We're told the break on State Street has been stabilized, and now traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction on State Street and Dwight Street.

Traffic will be impacted for the next few days. 

Image: Springfield Water and Sewer Commission

Anyone who would like to report an issue in this area are asked to contact the Commission's Operation Center at 413-310-3501.

