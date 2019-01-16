AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Reconstruction of the Morgan-Sullivan Bridge that connects West Springfield and Agawam will ramp up on Thursday.
Starting Thursday afternoon, Stage 1 of the project will be underway which means traffic will be reduced to one lane on the east side of the bridge while crews demolish and work to replace the west side.
Another bridge that can be used to get around is the Vietnam Memorial Bridge by Front Street, but the issue there is that a train makes frequent stops and backs up traffic.
Both West Springfield and Agawam are working with the Department of Transportation by placing signs to let commuters know when the train is on the track so drivers can seek an alternate route.
Construction on the Morgan-Sullivan Bridge is expected to be completed by the spring of 2022.
