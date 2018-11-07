WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A four-car accident caused delays on I-91 north during the evening commute.
According to State Police Sgt. Sullivan, Troopers responded to the accident that was near exit 13B in West Springfield around 6:00 p.m.
For some time, two lanes were closed while crews waited for ambulances and tow trucks to arrive at the scene, but they have since been repoened.
We're told one person was taken to the hospital, although the extent of their injuries is uknown at this time.
Eyewitnesses said the crashed caused backups on the highway into Chicopee.
