WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A storm brewing for later this week has some people worried about a possible impact on holiday travel.
The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook.
AAA said that Saturday will be this season's busiest travel day, considering Christmas eve is one week from today.
If you're traveling by air, the National Weather Service said that the timing of this storm could create delays.
AAA noted that 6.7 million people will travel by air this year for the holidays. That's the highest in 15 years and a 4.2 percent increase over last year.
"A lot of that is contributed to economics situation is up. People are feeling better about their disposable income," said Sandra Marsian with AAA Pioneer Valley.
There's a possible fly in the ointment for all those flying the friendly skies. It's a storm that the National Weather Service said could will make its way from Florida to the Carolinas, through the mid-Atlantic, New York, and New England Thursday to Friday and pack gusty winds and heavy rain, making airline delays a real possibility.
Already, AAA has has some travelers looking to change their airline tickets get to their destinations ahead of possible storms.
"If people want to make a change, they can do so, but they may be subject to a fee or a penalty related to making that change," Marsian explained.
That fee, Marsian said, could be anywhere from $100 to $300 dollars, per ticket - unless the airline itself waves the fee due to impending weather.
"We wait to hear from the airline to say 'Hey, we're going to waive those fees' and sometimes, it happens and sometimes, it doesn't," Marsian noted.
The problem is that travel agents said waiting until later in the week can be a gamble on whether seats on other flights will still be available.
"But if they want to eliminate the worry and keep their plans in check, they can do so by calling the airline directly and make those changes," Marsian said.
If this week's potential weather has you worried, Marsian said that the best idea is to call your airline ASAP to see what your options are.
No matter when you fly this week, and throughout the holidays for that matter, Marsian said give yourself plenty of extra time at the airport to make your flight, considering the high volume of travelers.
Also, do not put wrapped gifts in your carry-on. Marsian said that they will likely get unwrapped and checked by TSA.
