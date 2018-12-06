HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With recreational marijuana now legal and two pot shops open in Massachusetts, many employers say there is still confusion surrounding legal cannabis.
Recreational marijuana has only been legal since November 2016, but many employers said there is still a gray area with the rules about pot at work.
"Associates believe that just because it's legal to a certain extent that they have free range to still obtain employment without having to pass a drug test," said Sarah Kindness, Branch Manager at Expert Staffing in Holyoke.
Kindness said many companies still require their employees to pass a drug test, specifically for THC.
"There are some of my clients that are becoming a little receptive to it. They don't care, or they say if they fail at the time that they start, as long as they can pass it once they hit their three months before we hire them permanently. There's a lot of movement, there's a lot of questions," Kindness noted.
Kindness told Western Mass News while she really can't direct future employees what they do on their own time, she can offer suggestions.
"I can educate them and let them know it's still not okay. It's still a requirement that you pass it. It's socially acceptable, it's legally acceptable to a certain extent, but in the employment industry there's still a lot of red tape," Kindness explained.
Kindness said she welcomes NETA in Northampton and Cultivate in Leicester and knows they're both bringing in business.
"I think it's very important that associates know you can't go and eat a gummy and then go into work or think that you can pass these drug screens with flying colors," Kindness added.
