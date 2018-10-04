SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- New details surrounding the search for justice in the murder of Jo Ringer.
Laura Reilly faces two counts of misleading a police officer in this case.
Reilly was supposed to be in court Thursday, but that all changed last night.
Frustration is the word Jo Ringer's friends use to describe the legal process they've been going through while trying to bring justice to their friend who was murdered more than 18 months ago.
Ringer's remains were discovered in a wooded area in Hatfield nearly one year after she went missing.
"It’s not fair. We’re looking for justice and it feels like we’re being met with injustice at every turn," said Ginger Plantier.
Plantier told Western Mass News that she planned on making the drive out to Pittsfield for what was supposed to be Reilly's court appearance.
Reilly, the ex-girlfriend of Ringer’s now deceased husband who was a suspect in the murder, was scheduled to be in Berkshire Superior Court Thursday afternoon.
"That didn’t happen because once again it was canceled," Plantier noted.
Plantier said Liz Keegan, the director of victim assistance with the Berkshire District Attorneys office told them Wednesday evening Laura Reilly decided to change her plea.
"It wears us down. It’s so discouraging. It’s like every time we take a step forward, we take two steps back. Literally, we were thinking that one way or another we would have closure on the entire thing today. Now we’re right back to we have to schedule a final pre-trial hearing because she’s not pleading guilty, she’s pleading not guilty again," Plantier continued.
Springfield Defense Attorney Jared Olanoff said this behavior by a defendant isn't uncommon.
"It’s common for a person to go back and change their minds. Eventually a judge will say, look we’ve had enough delay in this case, we’re going to have a set date to come back and to do this case. On that day you’ll have to make your final decision if there’s going to be a plea or going to be a trial," Olanoff explained.
As for Jo Ringer's friends and family, they say the delays in the case have encouraged them to fight harder.
"I think that us members of team Jo and #justice4jo are going to double our efforts to do everything we can to make sure Jo’s name stays out there. Jo’s case stays active and people know this isn’t going away," said Teigh Brown.
Western Mass News reached out to Laura Reilly's attorney on Thursday, but have not heard back.
A new hearing date has not been set yet.
