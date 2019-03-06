SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There's a warning for those in western Massachusetts who are looking to add a furry companion to their family.
The director of the Thomas J. O'Connor Animal Shelter in Springfield said they're seeing more and more cases of puppies being ripped away from their mothers way too soon.
In some cases just puppies are two weeks old, and it's all for profit.
A mom named Princess and her eight week old puppies made it to Thomas J. O'Connor just in time before they were sold too young.
"To separate a momma and her puppies before eight weeks old is really setting the stage for possible disaster," said Pam Peebles, Executive Director for Thomas J. O'Connor.
Peebles told Western Mass News it is not legal in Massachusetts for an animal to be sold before eight weeks.
Unfortunately, Peebles said some local back yard breeders aren't even waiting until the puppies eyes are open.
"A lot of times it's for profit. The quicker breeders, backyard breeders, move the puppies out of their home the less resources it's costing them," Peebles explained.
The real price, Peebles said, is the health of the pups and the mom.
A sweet dog found on the streets of Springfield with a tag reading Layla Rivera is an example that her puppies were taken from her way too soon.
"We're pretty sure there is some badness behind her puppies and they're probably out there at four to five weeks too," Peebles added.
Peebles explained that could mean infection and separation anxiety for the mom. For the pups, it means losing valuable time getting nutrients from nursing and learning.
"When little Charlie goes to nurse from mom, when he gets his teeth, it's going to hurt mom. She's going to give him a check back so puppy learns to not bite as hard and to measure the bite," Peebles continued.
When pups are taken away too soon, Peebles said they're more likely to bite.
"Unfortunately, we're seeing more biting dogs, more reactivity, more anxiety to being left alone. We're attributing it unfortunately largely to being separated from mom way too young," Peebles explained.
"If you're looking for a dog, do your family the biggest favor that you can. Be sure, 100 percent sure that that puppy was with mom at least eight weeks if not longer.
If you come across a breeder trying to sell a puppy under eight weeks, Peebles said to contact authorities.
According to Peebles, smaller breed dogs should remain with their mom for at least ten weeks.
As for the dog found with the Layla Rivera tag, so far no leads. Anyone with information is asked to contact Springfield Animal Control officers.
