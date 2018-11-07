GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- When Halloween is over, most children's costumes go into the closet for the year or in the donation bin.
One Greenfield boy's costume has taken on a new meaning in the wake of recent traffic tragedies nationwide.
After a series of deaths and injuries involving school buses, a boy named John from Greenfield wanted to use his costume to send a message.
"I should have known it was coming. One day he said, mom I want to be a school bus," said Laura, John's mom.
John and Laura told Western Mass News they wanted to use his costume to spread awareness about safety.
"I want the kids to get on the bus carefully," said
When making his costume, John said the most important component was the thing he wants every driver to see: the flashing red lights.
"This means that the cars should drive by and this means that the cars should stop," explained.
"I thought it was important that he knows that there are some really sad tragedies going on. Coming from a kid it might stick a little more than maybe hearing it from just another adult saying it," Laura noted.
No one was more on board than the local bus company featured on John's costume.
"They invited him to the bus station, they took him for a little ride. They gave him one of the drivers coats and they made their own little safety video with him," said
"They even said when he turns 21 he'll have a job there so that's our new countdown now," added.
Inspiring a safe future driver, while keeping John's dreams spinning round and round
