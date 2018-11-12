SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Many across the country are watching the devastating fire in California unfold.
In Massachusetts, the Department of Conservation and Recreation hasn't been asked to deploy yet, but say they're ready if needed.
Dave Celino, the Fire Warden with the Department of Conservation said there haven't been any orders yet anywhere in the Northeast, but if the fire continues on the scale it's on right now, that could change.
"It's not the same fuel type but certainly Massachusetts and the New England states are not foreign to fire history," said Celino.
Celino told Western Mass News the fire situation in California is dire.
"They're seeing relative humidities out there down in the single digit numbers. That, combined with the fact that a lot of the fuels are going dormant so they're not taking up moisture, they are ready to burn with any type of spark," Celino explained.
Celino said with the fall season, comes a fire season. In New England, it's been pretty wet this year, which is a good thing, according to Celino.
"Its been pretty wet for us. Last year has been minimal fire activity for us just because of frequent precipitation where we are above average," Celino noted.
Celino said they are watching this situation very closely.
"We have not been requested. There have been no resources requested to the Northeast or sent from northeast, but we watch it and last year was a good example. Last December when the Thomas fire was burning, that went far enough into December that they started to exhaust their resource base," Celino added.
Celino said if the fire continues to burn, he could see more resources being deployed.
"I could foresee that happening if things prolong and progress," said Celino.
"Right now, the states of Oregon and Washington are very heavily engaged, and the other surrounding western states are sending resources in," Celino continued.
Celino added that everyone is trained under one national standard, so now matter where the fire is, or the resources they need, everyone is ready as soon as possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.