WORCESTER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Worcester firefighter Christopher Roy was only 36 years old when he died while battling a fire on Sunday, and now firefighters in western Massachusetts are in mourning.
For many across the state and beyond find the news of Ross's death heartbreaking.
The Worcester Fire Department is all too familiar with tragedy in the first week of December.
In 1999, they lost six firefighters in a fire and another member in 2011. This week, they add another member to the memorial list.
For those who have been in the fire service for the last two decades, this news triggered devasting memories.
"The month of December for those guys seems like such a tragic time. I heard on the news yesterday, it brought me right back to the Worcester six and they lost another one a few years ago," said retired Holyoke firefighter, Jordan Lemieux.
Lemieux told Western Mass News he remembers the day the Worcester six lost their lives. He carries this prayer coin with him everyday so he will never forget their sacrifice.
"It cuts right into you, it cuts right into your heart. You are hurting for them," Lemieux added.
For the men and women still riding the rig, the loss of firefighter Roy will make them pause when the tone goes off.
"You try not to let it show, but it does effect you a lot. When you roll out the door you try no to think about it but it is going to flash in front of you," Lemieux continued.
Firefighters from Worcester to western Massachusetts, and across the country are saying a special prayer for Christopher Roy, his family, and his fellow firefighters.
"God bless Worcester, god bless them," Lemieux noted.
UMass Ahmerst also sent out their condolences to the Roy family today as Christopher was a graduate of the class of 2009.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.