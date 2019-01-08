HATFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Thousands of western Massachusetts residents who rely on federal assistance to feed their families could be out of luck if the government shutdown continues into February.
The ripple effect could be huge if the shutdown continues, especially at the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts.
The non-profit also helps coordinate food assistance called SNAP benefits.
"The food bank is the clearing house for food assistance to more than 200 local feeding programs across all four counties. Pantries where you can get a bag of groceries, or a meal site where you can get a hot meal," said Andrew Morehouse, Executive Director of the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts.
Morehouse told Western Mass News they distribute over 11 million pounds of food which comes to about 9.6 million meals per year to people who need help in the area. He said he wants those affected by the government shutdown to know their door is open.
"This is a program for anyone and everyone who needs it in a moment of need whether its a furlough, accident, loss of job, this program is for everyone," Morehouse explained.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture indicates if the shutdown continues through February, funding for SNAP benefits, which used to be called food stamps, for 38.6 million Americans who use it will run out, and so will money for subsidized school lunches and other nutrition programs.
Morehouse said there are 150,000 people in western Massachusetts enrolled in the SNAP program. Many get help to apply at the food bank.
"If 150,000 people lose their SNAP benefits they're coming here and we do not have the capacity to meet that need," Morehouse noted.
Until then, Morehouse said that thanks to the community, they're in good shape.
"It's ok to ask for help, that's what we're here to do," Morehouse added.
Late Tuesday afternoon, State Senator Jo Comerford and Representative Mindy Domb sent a joint letter to Governor Charlie Baker requesting emergency funding, should Massachusetts residents temporarily lose SNAP benefits or suffer from what they call "food insecurity" during the federal government shutdown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.