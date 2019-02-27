SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- For the first time in more than two decades, Congress has moved a step closer to passing gun control legislation.
The bill called H.R.8 passed the house by a vote 240 to 190 Wedndesday morning.
Supporters said the most important thing to note is that the bill received bi-partisan support.
Stephanie Strand is a member of the Pioneer Valley chapter of the Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.
Strand told Western Mass News that she was thrilled to hear that the house passed the universal background check bill.
"Our legislators can and should stand up for common sense gun safety violations that the majority of Americans support, which I should say, include gun owners. None of us want to have guns in the hands of those who are a danger to themselves or others and this is a step forward," said Strand.
Right now, only licensed gun dealers are required to do background checks.
Under the bill it would make background checks mandatory for all firearm sales in the United States.
Unlicensed sellers typically don't do the checks, and H.R.8 would make that illegal.
Strand said it's a move that's long overdue.
"I think that gun lobby has been so well funded they've been able to control the narrative. I give a lot of credit to the Parkland youth, and the March For Our Lives group including our own March For Our Lives Springfield. Somehow they have managed to change the conversation that my generation wasn't able to do even after the awful massacre of all of those first graders," Strand added.
With the 2020 election now just a year away, Strand believes the issue will be front and center and hopes this bill is just the beginning.
"While we celebrate this bill, we can't forget the people who have been so severely impacted by gun violence and we think about them every single day. They're part of our every meeting, they're part of our every gathering and they're why we do what we do. It's not just to protect future potential victims, it's not just to protect ourselves and our children in the community. It's to stand for those people so their deaths wouldn't have been in vain," Strand continued.
The bill will now go to the Republican controlled senate.
Strand said she has faith that the President would sign it if it reaches his desk.
