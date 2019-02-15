SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Several police departments in western Massachusetts want to make sure you don't fall victim to the newest scam.
Just this week alone police in Springfield, Chicopee, Easthampton, Ludlow, and Greenfield have posted reports on Facebook about the different ways scammers will try and take your money.
Over in Chicopee, police said a 90-year-old woman sent $8,000 and almost another $16,000 to someone who told her she won $3 million through Publishers Clearing House.
Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk explained the scammer took a different approach where he called her neighbors to check on her and have her call him.
Wilk said the scammer went as far as telling a locksmith from Connecticut that he was her son in hopes to get inside her house.
The locksmith told police this same person had previously done this three times in Connecticut.
A similar situation in Springfield occurred where callers are telling people to collect their "winnings" from the Jamaican lottery, and will threaten you with physical harm to you or your family.
Springfield Police said the same scam has occurred in other areas which all used the same phone number: 876-884-3420.
Police said if that number calls you, hang up immediately, don't call it back, and remember to never give out your personal information like your address and social security number to someone you don't know over the phone.
Greenfield Police posted about a recent scam where someone will pose as a Pastor or Deacon of a local church and send a Facebook message asking you to buy a gift card and message that card information back.
Another scam in Ludlow involved a message to someone threatening legal action against them, and Easthampton police are reminding residents that the police association is not collecting donations for a fundraiser at this time.
Police said scams like these are popular during tax season, and it's common for scammers to target the elderly.
Any scam calls should be reported to your local police department and the Federal Trade Commission.
