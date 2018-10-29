SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Following this weekend’s shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburg, local synagogues are evaluating their security plans.
Members of the Jewish community have transitioned from mourning those eleven people killed, to now trying to figure out how to stop this from happening again.
“People are really scared, it’s very unnerving what happened in Pittsburg can happen in any synagogue in america," said Rabbi Amy Wallk Katz.
Amy Wallk Katz is the rabbi for the Temple Beth El in Springfield, which is the largest synagogue in the lower pioneer valley.
Rabbi Katz told Western Mass News that with the increase in mass shootings, it seems as if nowhere is safe anymore.
“All of our synagogues are open where people just walk in. We’ve lived until now in a time where we just assume that people that are going to walk in are going to be friendly, or they’re not going to hurt us, and that has changed dramatically in my lifetime," Katz noted.
President Trump responded to the Pittsburg shooting and saying that it could’ve been prevented if there was an armed guard present.
Rabbi Katz does not agree.
“Don’t go blaming us. Don’t go blaming the leadership at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburg. This happened because some man who clearly is unstable and evil had access to a rifle," Katz added.
Springfield police continue to step up their presence in the areas around synagogues throughout the city.
“It just happens too often in our society nowadays. The police department is doing everything they can to make sure that people are safe, but feel safe as well," said Ryan Walsh, Spokesperson for Springfield Police.
“Every time I’ve driven on Dickinson I’ve been behind a police car. You know you feel their presence which is very nice and very comforting," Katz continued.
Rabbi Katz said that she thinks the country needs to look at the root of the problem, which is access to mental health and guns, in order to prevent similar tragedies.
“They’re going to have to figure out how much of our budget we want to reallocate. We have real soul-searching to do but I am of the mind that as much as we do, if there's an evil sick person out there who wants to hurt us, they’ll succeed. We should at least make it hard for them," said Katz.
Tonight at 6 p.m. on Western Mass News we take a look into the increase in anti-Semitic acts in the United States.
