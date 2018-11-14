HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Red Cross disaster worker from Holyoke is in California right now helping with the relief efforts.
Carolyn McDonald left on Sunday and just arrived to the West Coast and has been on the front lines of the wildfires.
McDonald has volunteered in disaster areas before but she tells us, this is very different and emotional.
"It’s extremely emotional and it makes you so thankful for what you have," said McDonald.
Western Mass News spoke with McDonald via Skype as she awaits what she'll be doing Wednesday to help.
"It's extremely frustrating to see the devastation that has occurred up here in Butte County. We have five shelters open that are supported by the American Red Cross. There's another three opened up by independent organizations," McDonald noted.
McDonald said the shelters are housing nearly a thousand people where she is and she said the hotels in the area are full.
"There are people in parking lots and in their cars, there's a lot of work to do," McDonald added.
"I'm here as an external relations person and I'm acting as a liaison between the American Red Cross and various government entities like FEMA and emergency management personnel," McDonald continued.
McDonald told Western Mass News it's been an emotional time since she's arrived.
The people affected are going through a lot which is something McDonald said is hard to imagine.
"They've been patient so far considering what they've gone through, but nerves are getting frayed. It’s just very difficult for them the longer we go," McDonald added.
She said it's different than a hurricane or a tornado.
"I think fires are worse. When you have a hurricane, there's notice. People know it’s coming, they can prepare for it, and make choices. With fires, you may have five minutes or less to get out of their house or get away from the disaster," McDonald explained.
McDonald said she expects to be in California for quite some time.
The Red Cross said they still could use money for donations which can help people in shelters who don't have homes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.