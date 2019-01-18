BLANDFORD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With all the snow expected this weekend, local ski mountains are prepared for whatever Mother Nature has in store.
Martin Luther King Jr. weekend has always been a busy weekend for ski areas across the country, including Ski Blandford.
“We did start off a little bit slow with the snow making with some setbacks a few early on, but we think we have those worked out now," said Ski Blandford General Manager, Ron Crozier.
Crozier told Western Mass News that they have been preparing for this weekend's big storm.
“We’re moving some of our snow making equipment trails that we haven’t made snow yet, just to be ready so when we start the guns up again and the natural snow hits, we can still continue to make snow,” Crozier added.
Crozier said there are seven trails open right now, but there is a chance that that may increase.
“It depends on what we get. If we get a couple feet of snow or maybe more, wet snow will pack down better so hopefully we can open up some more terrain as well on natural snow," Crozier explained.
Ski Blandford is hosting a tri-state race Monday, even with single digit temperatures expected.
That’s why Crozier encourages everyone heading there this weekend to make sure they’re prepared.
“Dress in layers for sure. You don’t want any exposed skin, it is going to be cold, but you know that’s what winter’s all about. We have two ice lodges, one that has a fireplace and a wood stove so you can always come in and grab a hot chocolate, something to eat, and warm up by the fire," Crozier noted.
“Drive safe if you’re coming out on Sunday, it should be a great day of skiing," Crozier continued.
Ski Blandford has extended their hours for this weekend and will be open every day from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
