EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Many comic book fans are reacting to the death of Stan Lee, the man who created some of the world’s most iconic Marvel superheroes.
Stan Lee lived a long life as he passed away at age 95 on Monday, but it’s what he left behind that many are so thankful for.
Marvel and comic fanatics like Gary Dologoff are reflecting on Lee's legacy.
Dolgoff owns a mail-order warehouse in Easthampton where he buys and sells comic books.
At the young age of 11 he fell in love with comic books so much so that he would quit college to pursue dealing them for a living.
“It became some of my best friends that I have til' this day, like Joey in New Paltz, New York. I’ve known him since I was 17 and we’re best friends today. I met him through comic books and we still have a shared interest and love for comics," said Dologoff.
Dolgoff said he grew up in the same New York City neigborhood as Stan Lee, and even met Lee for the first time when he was 15.
“His legacy is fantastic, it’s unbelievable," Dologoff added.
Dolgoff told Western Mass News what he appreciated most about the characters Lee created, like the fantastic four, was that he understood them.
“The characters there unlike the D.C. characters, they weren’t perfect. They had all kinds of problems. They had to deal with jealousy, trying to impress girlfriends and would-be girlfriends. They fought, they were moody, and sometimes they were superheroes," Dologoff noted,
He was able to relate to his favorite character, Spiderman.
“Just like me as a kid he was picked on and he was bullied by the kids, but he knew that he had this inner part of him as Spiderman. One that I could relate to that I was shy with women, and he was shy with women and you could really relate to spidey like that," Dologoff continued.
Dolgoff said that he’s thankful to have met Lee again just a few years ago at a comic book show in New York City, and for the impact he’s had on his life.
“Stan Lee’s death will only create a legacy that’s even more everlasting I feel," said Dologoff.
Dolgoff said he’s unsure what impact Lee's death will have on the industry, but that in recent years there has been a shift where comic books have become more accepted.
