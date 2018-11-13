AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We're following developing news after a joint search for robbery suspects by Agawam and State Police turned up empty.
State Police Sgt. Sullivan told Western Mass News State Police K-9 crews and an Airwing responded to help search the area of Springfield Street around 7 p.m.
Police won't confirm where the robbery occurred, but our cameras captured heavy police activity at the Goodie's convenience store on 300 Springfield Street. S
Sgt. Sullivan noted the Airwing was cleared by 7:40 p.m.
Western Mass News will continue to update this story with the latest information on-air and online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.