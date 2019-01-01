HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two local stylists are taking a different approach to raising capital for their new business.
With the stock market on a pendulum swing, it can be difficult to know where to invest your money.
What's equally as difficult is looking for people to invest in your new small business, so two local stylists, Tiffany Duchesne and Chelsea Falcetti, found a way to raise the funds they need to start a new salon while giving the community a chance to invest money in their own backyards.
The stylists turned to MainVest, a Salem-based startup designed to help small businesses raise capital in their own communities.
While MainVest only began in October, it's helped Duchesne and Falcetti raise thousands of dollars in a short amount of time.
Duchesne and Falcetti started investing in their soon-to-be open salon called The Plan in the Wauregan Building in Holyoke.
"I believe in Holyoke and I believe in the Wauregan Building," said Duchesne.
"A lot of other people have the same vision and are community driven and want to be sustainable. We saw that potential we started to read up on the area," Duchesne added.
Enhancing the beauty of the old building requires a boost of capital, so the pair discovered the start-up MainVest which is designed to help small community-based businesses find investments close to home.
"The whole goal is to give the opportunity to your community or your clientele to invest and not only our business but in kind of reviving like a historical building," said Duchesne.
Some people think of MainVest as an online fundraiser to remind people that you get a return and it's an investment.
Duchesne and Falcetti told Western Mass News that in a little over two months, they earned $75,000 towards their salon and restoring the Wauregan Building.
The two said they plan on having their salon open by March 1.
