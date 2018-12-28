BELCHERTOWN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Drinking and driving on New Year’s Eve is a concern, and one local towing company is taking on this year.
"If you have one beer, call us. We'll come get you," said Travis Watts with Relentless Towing and Recovery.
Free tows and rides will be available for anyone worried about getting behind the wheel in three western Massachusetts towns.
"Anywhere in Belchertown to Belchertown. Anywhere from Pelham to Pelham, or anywhere from Ware to Ware," said Watts.
If you live in any one of those three communities and have New Year's Eve plans, take note.
"We'll be towing vehicles and the owner of the vehicle that is intoxicated," Watts added.
"No questions asked. No charge, a free service. We just want everybody home safe," Watts continued.
Watts and his two man team at Relentless Towing and Recovery have three tow trucks to get you from point a to point b safely and free on New Year's Eve.
"Simply give us a call, give us the address to where you're at and where you're going, what kind of vehicle it is. We'll show up on scene, get you in the cab safe and load your vehicle up and take you on home," said Watts.
"I want to keep drunk drivers off the road. That way everybody gets home safe," Watts noted.
If you're not in the Belchertown, Pelham or Ware area, the state along with Lyft have partnered up to offer $25,000 in free rides New Year's Eve.
Watts said anyone looking to get a free ride must have a valid drivers license, have proof of ownership of the vehicle, and the vehicle must be registered and insured.
For more information on how to get a free ride home from Watts and his crew, please give them a call at 413-530-3804.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.