LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The search for a new superintendent in Longmeadow came to an end Thursday night.
The school committee unanimously voted to renew a two year contract for Superintendent Dr. Marty O'Shea.
[DETAILS: Fight to extend Longmeadow Superintendent's contract continues]
This comes shortly after four committee members resigned in late January when a vote was passed to change the town's charter allowing for citizens to recall elected positions mid-term.
[READ MORE: Four of seven Longmeadow school committee members resign]
