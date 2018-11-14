LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- In a vote Wednesday night, the Longmeadow school committee decided not to renew the superintendent's contract.
A number of residents, teachers, and town officials gathered to show their support of Longmeadow Superintendent Martin O'Shea.
The 4-3 vote ruled to not renew O'Shea's contract which is up at the end of the school year.
Members cited there was a lack of communication between O'Shea and the school committee.
State Representative Brian Ashe of Longmeadow was one of those hoping O'Shea's contract would be renewed.
"I'm in favor of Superintendent O'Shea. I believe he's doing a good job. I just came here tonight, I wanted to make sure the school committee was listening to everybody," said Ashe.
Now, the committee will begin their search for a new superintendent.
