CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The Chicopee community is remembering Lorraine Houle, the founder of Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen who passed away over the holiday weekend.
Houle was 91 years old, and according to her obituary, she passed away on Sunday.
Many are remembering her as a wonderful woman that left something to so many people that you can never replace.
Ward 1 Chicopee City Councilor Loel McAuliffe is reacted to the news of the Lorraine Houle’s death.
“She’s left quite a legacy," said McAuliffe.
Houle was a life-long resident that many say truly cared about her community.
“Helping so many people from across Chicopee and the region get back on their feet when they were down on their luck," McAuliffe added.
In 1989, she opened a soup kitchen at it's first location on Center Street, back then operating two nights a week and helping more than 25 people.
25 years later the organization is going strong, continuing to feed countless families.
“It’s a tremendous service, so many wonderful people and volunteers at Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen provide a great and important service to those in need," McAuliffe noted.
The soup kitchen then had it’s name changed in 2001 to Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen and Pantry; all to honor the woman who served as the first and only director of the organization.
“The legacy is tremendous. Making sure people who need help can get it, she exemplifies everything that everyone looks for in a good citizen and her legacy will live on," said McAuliffe.
Although she has passed away, "she was a wonderful human being. The work that she started will continue but she’ll never be forgotten. We’re greatly appreciative of everything she’s done in the city," McAuliffe added.
Funeral services will be held on Friday and she will be ultimately laid to rest at the Calvary Cemetery.
