LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Ludlow police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of shoplifting at a local hardware store.
According to Ludlow police, the man pictured in surveillance footage stole merchandise from the Rocky's Ace Hardware on Center Street around 12:50 p.m. on November 16.
The suspect was seen driving what appeares to be a gold Cadillac DTS with Connecitcut license plates.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Ludlow police by calling 413-583-8305, or by texting the word 'solve' to CRIMES (274637).
