LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A deadly accident on a main road in Ludlow continues to send shock waves through the community.
Many who live near Shawinigan Drive told Western Mass News the road is dangerous.
A three-vehicle crash involving a tanker truck and two cars claimed the lives of two young children just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday.
Now, Ludlow police are asking residents and businesses in the area who have cameras that record traffic in that area to hand in video to detectives.
Detectives are looking for cameras that recorded video between 2:50 and 3:10 p.m. that day in the area of West Avenue, Fuller Street (south of Chapin) or Center Street (south of the Mass Pike).
The following day, those who live in the neighborhood have said accidents are common in this area.
"It was a difficult scenario to be in," said Mark Bushey.
Bushey was quick to run in and help the victims of that multi-vehicle crash on Wednesday.
Investigators said a man driving his four children lost control of his car and drove into the other lane.
He crashed into a tanker truck and kept on going, then collided with another car in the road.
Two children died in the crash: 9-year-old Jadyn Lamas and 7-year-old Natalya Lamas.
Both were students in Ludlow elementary schools, according to the school superintendent's office.
The family told Western Mass News their father, Marco Lamas, was behind the wheel.
While details of the crash are still being investigated, Bushey said accidents are common on Shawinigan Drive, which stretches into Chicopee.
"As far as this street goes. This is probably one of the worst streets as far as common occurrences of accidental," said Bushey.
"Over the past 25 years probably half a dozen right in front of my house," said Toni Marcus.
Western Mass News reached out to the Chicopee Police Department and found in the past year there have been six accidents on their side of Shawinigan Drive.
"I think there should be right there at the Chicopee line and up toward this road here. There should be signs that say 'speed bump ahead go slow, caution' they should put speed bumps at the end of these roads," Bushey continued.
"When you are coming down this area of road take your time there is no need to go fast," Bushey continued.
There is no new information about the conditions of the others involved in the crash, and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.
