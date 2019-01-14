LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A water main break in Ludlow is shedding light on a big issue for one street in particular.

Not one, not two, but three water main breaks occurred within a few weeks of each other on Kendall Street in Ludlow.

It's something resident Justine Antunes has began to expect.

"Now it's becoming a routine every week," said Antunes.

Each of the three water main breaks are about 100 yards from each other.

Some Ludlow residents are not only inconvenienced, they are worried they could be next.

"It's a little annoying, especially when I have kids and I don't know when my water is going to be shut off," Antunes added.

Antunes said despite how aggrevating the issue is, things could be much worse.

"Our next door neighbor had hers done about a week ago, grass and everything, and now shes going to have to pay for it," said Antunes.

These water main breaks are an issue that Ludlow Town Selectman Derek Debarge has been monitoring closely.

"I've seen it. I've been out here and been to a residents house repeatedly over the last few weeks. The bill has been high on some and the yards have been beat up," said Debarge.

That's because when damages extend beyond the water main, the city can't pay to fix it.

Jaymie Bartak with the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission told Western Mass News the city can only fund repairs to public water lines.

"In terms of the service lines those are the lines that run from the street to a home and those are owned by property owned," Bartak explained.

Bartak said that due to the age of the main on Kendal Streetm, breaks are bound to happen.

"On Kendal Street we have a main that was instaled in 1959, older infrastructure tends to have greater problems," Bartak added.

That doesn't stop them from doing everything they can to fix problems when they arise.

"I know Springfield water is a great company and can get it fixed. It's just unfortunate that its happening now," said Debarge.