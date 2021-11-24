MA Lottery By The Associated Press Updated 29 min ago Updated 29 min ago | Posted on Nov 24, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BOSTON (AP) — These Massachusetts lotteries were drawn Wednesday:Mega MillionsEstimated jackpot: $94 millionNumbers Midday 3-7-3-4(three, seven, three, four)PowerballEstimated jackpot: $224 million Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Lottery Jackpot Massachusetts Boston Million Midday Ap Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular News Investigation continues into cause of Longmeadow fire Ryan Trowbridge, Leon Purvis Updated 21 hrs ago LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A shopping plaza in Longmeadow has been destroyed by fire. Six businesses have been ruined, including the popular Armata's Market, which had Thanksgiving orders to fill. 20-year-old New York man who pleaded guilty to raping 4 teen girls will face no jail time Emily Van de Riet, Digital Content Producer Posted Nov 17, 2021 A New York man who pleaded guilty to rape and sex abuse of four teenage girls will face no jail time. Massachusetts Senate approves sweeping mental health bill By STEVE LeBLANC Associated Press Updated Nov 17, 2021 BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts Senate unanimously approved a bill Wednesday that would guarantee Massachusetts residents are eligible for annual mental health wellness exams at no cost — akin to annual physical exams. Woman with COVID-19 wakes up after weeks on ventilator on the day she was being taken off life support By David Williams, CNN Updated Nov 18, 2021 Bettina Lerman was on a ventilator for weeks after getting COVID-19 and hadn't responded to doctors' efforts to wake her from a coma when her family made the difficult decision to take her off of life support. News Six businesses destroyed by massive Longmeadow fire Ryan Trowbridge, Amanda Callahan Updated 21 hrs ago LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A four-alarm fire tore through a Longmeadow shopping plaza early this morning. News New video shows incident between Springfield officer and student Leon Purvis, Samantha O'Connor Updated Nov 23, 2021 SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News obtained surveillance video from 2019 in Springfield that showed former Kiley Middle School resource officer Lawrence Pietrucci pulling a student up from a chair and pushing him down the hallway.
