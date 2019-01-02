MA ranked as one of the most moved out of states in 2018

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A new year brings new change, and for some that means moving to a different state, but Massachusetts isn't one of them.
In a study released by United Van Lines, more people migrated to Vermont in 2018 as well as southern and western parts of the country.
The top inbound states for 2018 were:
- Vermont
- Oregon
- Idaho
- Nevada
- Arizona
- South Carolina
- Washington
- North Carolina
- South Dakota
- District of Columbia
The same can't be said for the Bay State as Massachusetts was ranked seventh for the highest percentages of outbound moved.
The top outbound states of 2018 were:
- New Jersey
- Illinois
- Connecticut
- New York
- Kansas
- Ohio
- Massachusetts
- Iowa
- Montana
- Michigan
