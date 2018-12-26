HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --Between now and January 1, the malls are expected to be packed.
The National Retail Federation forecasts that more than 50 percent of the shoppers they surveyed for the holidays would be making a trip to the store between now and then.
One shopper at the Holyoke Mall told Western Mass News the National Retail Federation got it wrong, and said the day after Christmas is the best time to make a trip to the mall.
Other shoppers said there's a trick to heading out to the mall right after the holidays.
“If you get here real early it's not bad. We got here a little after 8," said Penny Lam.
As the day went on, shoppers began to fill the mall looking to either return their gifts or spend some holiday money.
Western Mass News found shoppers flocking to one thing in particular.
“Clearance Christmas items, 50 percent off for next year," said Jessica Avigliano.
