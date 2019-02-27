SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A man is now facing charges after he allegedly hit a teen with his car at a Springfield intersection last fall.
15-year-old Reysean Maldonado was hit by a car at the intersection of Boston Road and Parker Street while he was riding his bike after a night of rollerskating.
Maldonado's parents told Western Mass News that they received a letter notifying them that the driver, Jerome Isaac of Springfield, will be arraigned on a number of charges including reckless operation of a motor vehicle, failure to slow/yield, and speeding.
Issac is set to appear in Springfield District Court on April 16. As for Reysean, he is still in the hospital.
Maldonado's parents said Reysean is making progress but he recently underwent another surgery and continues to recover at Shriner’s hospital.
Reysean was set to go home again next week but because of that surgery, that has since been delayed again.
Western Mass News will continue to follow his story on-air and online and bring you updates as it becomes available.
